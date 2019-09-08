wrestling / News

Flip Gordon Pokes Fun At the Bullet Club, Tama Tonga Responds

September 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Flip Gordon

– Flip Gordon fired a little shot at the Bullet Club on Sunday, leading to a response from Tama Tonga. After a fan suggested that the ROH star join the NJPW stable, he asked, “Are they still a thing?” That prompted a response from Tonga, a member of the B.C., as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bullet Club, Flip Gordon, Tama Tonga, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading