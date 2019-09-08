Flip Gordon Pokes Fun At the Bullet Club, Tama Tonga Responds

– Flip Gordon fired a little shot at the Bullet Club on Sunday, leading to a response from Tama Tonga. After a fan suggested that the ROH star join the NJPW stable, he asked, “Are they still a thing?” That prompted a response from Tonga, a member of the B.C., as you can see below:

Are they still a thing? https://t.co/XsrlrBqVyN — The Mercenary (@TheFlipGordon) September 8, 2019

Is your company? https://t.co/LSokpb5N05 — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) September 8, 2019