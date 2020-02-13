Flip Gordon Praises Marty Scurll’s Move Into Creative Role in ROH, PCO as World Champion

Flip Gordon weighed in on Marty Scurll’s new position in ROH, PCO’s run as World Champion and more in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On Scurll taking over a creative role in ROH: “Marty is a very good businessman and I think whatever position he’s put in, he’s gonna thrive. He’s one of the most creative people I’ve ever met and he’s gonna do wonders. Give him a chance and I think you’re gonna be very proud of him. Look what he’s done with Villain Enterprises – that’s just on a microlevel. Now he’s got a whole company.”

On Villain Enterprises showing up in other promotions: “I think any chance to create any buzz or get any more exposure on ROH, on our products and on our superstars, I think is something we should think of. As long as it makes sense, I’m all for it. It was a lot of fun [appearing in NEW]. Me and Pillman Jr. have been friends ever since he started training. It’s been really cool to see our progression and to finally get in the ring together, hopefully it won’t be the last time and he’s got a very bright future.”

On PCO being the face of ROH right now: “I think it’s great he’s world champion and it’s his time. It was a long road to the top of that mountain and he absolutely deserves it. He’s a legend and by him being World Champion, Villain Enterprises is World Champion.”

On Danhausen’s character in ROH: “I’ve seen him a few times but I don’t know completely what his gimmick is. He’s very entertaining from what I have seen. I love his facials as his paint makes him pop out a little more. But I’ll have to look closer next time so I don’t get stunned the next time I’m asked this question because I’ve heard a lot about Danhausen.”

On if Danhausen could join Villain Enterprises one day: “I’m lucky to be a part of it because I’ve been fired once already. I’m surprised I didn’t get fired for losing to Nick [Aldis] this past weekend. Marty’s not happy. Since the new year we haven’t been doing that hot. We haven’t won very many matches, I mean I’ve won a few. He’s not in the best of moods. I don’t know if he’s gonna wanna to add a member now. Maybe [Danhausen] could be a better fit for Ring of Horror with Vinny.”