Flip Gordon Re-Injures Knee, Could Be Out Four to Six Months

– Flip Gordon has re-injured his knee and is out of his March 31st return date, with a possible four to six month period spent out of action. ROH announced on Tuesday that Gordon re-injured the knee while competing at Over the Top Wrestling over the weekend. He has been pulled from his scheduled return at Road to G1 Supercard this coming weekend as a result.

The statement notes that when Gordon woke up the morning after the match, his knee was “locked up.” The announcement continues, “He was able to make his flight home and visited his doctor this morning. There is concern that Gordon may have suffered a “bucket handle” meniscus tear, which would require surgery and keep him out of action for four-to-six months. The extent of the injury will not be known until the results of Gordon’s MRI exam are in.”

Gordon is still set to appear at G1 Supercard Festival of Honor on April 5th at Madison Square Garden. Gordon first injured the knee in January, when he suffered an MCL sprain at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme.