Flip Gordon Reveals Details on Injury Suffered At ROH Best in the World

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Flip Gordon

– Flip Gordon has provided details on the injury he suffered at ROH Best in the World. Gordon took to Twitter to note that he suffered a partially-torn tricep and two torn ligements after he landed hard on his elbow doing a 450 splash through a table.

Gordon noted that he’d “be back soon,” but didn’t give a timetable on when that might be.

