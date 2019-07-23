wrestling / News
Flip Gordon Reveals Details on Injury Suffered At ROH Best in the World
July 22, 2019
– Flip Gordon has provided details on the injury he suffered at ROH Best in the World. Gordon took to Twitter to note that he suffered a partially-torn tricep and two torn ligements after he landed hard on his elbow doing a 450 splash through a table.
Gordon noted that he’d “be back soon,” but didn’t give a timetable on when that might be.
Partially tore my tricep, and tore two ligaments…. #BeBackSoon https://t.co/0pSwhE93Mw pic.twitter.com/ynLqAN1oJI
— The Mercenary (@TheFlipGordon) July 22, 2019
