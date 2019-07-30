– Flip Gordon recently joined Wrestling INC on their WINCLY podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Highlights are below:

On ROH Losing The Elite: “It’s changed a lot but not in a bad way. Everybody’s motivated and excited because a bunch of top spots just opened up and are for grabs. Everybody is competing for them. It’s friendly competition but everybody wants that top spot, me included. So it’s a really good atmosphere because everybody’s busting their ass right now.”

On The Bully Ray-Fan Incident: “There are two sides to every story. I don’t know all the details so I don’t wanna comment. But he’s a bad guy; he’s a heel,” Gordon said of Bully Ray. “I don’t know if he was playing a character but I think the whole thing got blown out of proportion. I hope everything got resolved and in the future this won’t happen again.”

On ROH Splitting With NWA: “I was a bit surprised but with wrestling being so popular now, I’m not surprised. Business is thriving right now so if the NWA wants to go out on their own, I wish them the best of luck…” said Gordon. “Sometimes you gotta go out on your own and I think ROH wants to do their own thing anyway so I’m excited.”