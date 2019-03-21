Flip Gordon’s ROH Return Match Announced

– Flip Gordon is set to return for Ring of Honor at the end of the month. ROH announced on Thursday that Gordon, who tore his MCL in January, will compete at Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore on March 31st. Gordon’s opponent has not yet been named.

The announcement notes, “Gordon was on quite a roll before he was injured. During the latter months of 2018, he defeated the likes of Bully Ray (in a brutal I Quit Match at Final Battle), former ROH World Champions Jay Briscoe and Dalton Castle, Marty Scurll, Silas Young, Jonathan Gresham and Frankie Kazarian. Who will Gordon face in Baltimore? Join us live in person or as Road to G1 Supercard – Baltimore airs LIVE for all HonorClub members!”