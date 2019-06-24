Various News: ROH To Air Flip Gordon vs. Rush For Free, LAX Impact Contract Status, Impact & Valkyrie Horror Film

– PWInsider reports that LAX’s current deals with Impact Wrestling are set to expire sometime in August.

– PWInsider also reports that Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie are featured ina short horror film, The Iron Sheik Massacre, coming out this Fall.

– ROH has announced that the Flip Gordon vs. RUSH match at Best in the World will air for free at 8:30PM ET this Friday. Full details are below.