Various News: ROH To Air Flip Gordon vs. Rush For Free, LAX Impact Contract Status, Impact & Valkyrie Horror Film
– PWInsider reports that LAX’s current deals with Impact Wrestling are set to expire sometime in August.
– PWInsider also reports that Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie are featured ina short horror film, The Iron Sheik Massacre, coming out this Fall.
– ROH has announced that the Flip Gordon vs. RUSH match at Best in the World will air for free at 8:30PM ET this Friday. Full details are below.
Just announced is that the much-anticipated dream match between Flip Gordon and the undefeated RUSH at Best in the World, will now air LIVE and FREE for ALL Wrestling fans on Friday Night at 8:30PM ET!
This Friday, June 28th, 2019 – Ring of Honor kicks off another monumental Best in the World weekend and has decided it’s once again time to show everyone in the world why it is still the absolute best wrestling on the planet.
Flip Gordon quickly gained his popularity in ROH showing unmatched athleticism and resilience as he overcame Bully Ray at Final Battle, and as he returned better than ever from a knee injury in April at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, RUSH came into Ring of Honor as a dominant force, making a statement against Dalton Castle at G1 Supercard, and remains without a loss in ROH to this day. He is the biggest star in Mexico and will not stop until he is the biggest star in the United States as well.
This match would main-event on any given night, but this Friday Night, ROH is giving back to its fans, and airing it for FREE!
Join Us Live This Friday at 8:30PM ET on:
• Ring of Honor Wrestling Facebook Live
• FITE TV
• All Major Cable and Satellite Operators
Will Flip Gordon be the one to hand RUSH his first defeat in ROH? Or will “El Toro Blanco” RUSH add Flip to the growing list of ROH stars who messed with him, and gets the Bull’s Horns?
