Flip Gordon Says He Goes To Cody When He Needs Advice

In an interview with Fightful, Flip Gordon revealed that Cody is the wrestler that he usually goes to for advice and that Cody looked after him. Here are highlights:

On which veterans he goes to for advice: “One of the guys which you wouldn’t think would actually be Cody. When he first left WWE, he came to the indies. He was one of the guys that looked after me. When I had questions, I’d go to him and he’d have honest answers. Other guys in the locker room used to be Bully Ray, he’s a WWE Hall of Famer and he’s seen it all. I go to the Bucks a lot. Marty has been a guy that’s always there.”

On Cody teaching him how to take a caning from Bully Ray: “I didn’t expect anything like that to happen, especially a guy like Cody. He coached me through that and just said ‘you can keep going.’ Those shots were brutal. After about three or four, I didn’t think I could take any more.”

On ROH G1 Supercard: “That is wrestling’s most famous arena. I’ve never stepped foot in that arena. So the first time I step foot in that building would be to perform.”