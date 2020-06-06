Flip Gordon Says Marty Scurll Has Something Special Planned For When ROH Returns

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Flip Gordon spoke about the possibility of ROH resuming live events and said Marty Scurll has an idea for when the company returns. Here are highlights:

On ROH’s hiatus: “We’re just waiting on the precautions. Obviously, it’s different state-to-state right now. But Marty is very good at thinking on the fly and he’s got something very special planned that I think a lot of people are gonna love. I don’t wanna give away too much because it’s not my baby to give away.”

On a possible Elite-Villain Enterprises feud: “I think that’s something that everybody thinks would be kinda special, myself included. But I haven’t heard anything. Obviously, there’s teases out there but don’t believe everything you see. But never say never as anything can happen in wrestling.”

On earning a title shot before the pandemic: “If anything, it gives me the advantage because I dealt with this last year but it just wasn’t COVID as it was injuries. Now, everyone else is at home on our roster and we’re starting at zero. I’m staying hungry, working out and doing everything I can to get the edge on. Because as soon as we come back, guess what? I’m still the No. 1 contender so I’ve gotta be ready. If I’m not, then the only person I can blame is myself.”

On why he can defeat RUSH: “I can take a beating. You saw it – I took 10 lashes from Bully. I’ve been in hardcore matches, ladder matches and I’m a very tough individual. I’ve got a lot of heart and passion. I’ve lost the last several opportunities at the ROH gold and it’s slowed my momentum a lot. I can’t afford that to happen anymore and I won’t let it happen anymore. So, once we’re able to come back, I’m coming back swinging and fighting because I want to be ROH World Champion. I want to represent the best wrestling company on the plane.”