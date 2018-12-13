Flip Gordon Shares His Thoughts on Tomorrow’s I Quit Match With Bully Ray

Flip Gordon recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing his I Quit match with Bully Ray at ROH Final Battle…

On His I Quit Match With Bully Ray: “This is going to be my very first [I Quit match]. I’ve been through military training. I’ve been beaten. I’ve been starved. I’ve had to crawl through mud. I’ve been through a lot with the Army, so I’m pretty prepared and there’s not a giving up bone in my body. I will go through war before I say I quit and he’s gonna have to bring war to me.”

On The Issue With Bully: “You know, I’ve been asking myself that same exact question. I don’t know what his deal is and I don’t even care anymore,” stated Gordon. “It’s personal. This goes beyond ROH. This goes beyond ECW. At Final Battle this is an “I Quit” match and I’ve never said “I quit” to anything in my life and I don’t plan on saying it December 14 either.”