Flip Gordon Signs New Contract With Ring of Honor
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
In the debut episode of the new ROH digital series ‘Week to Week’, it was revealed that Flip Gordon has signed a new contract with Ring of Honor. The terms of the deal, including the length, were not revealed.
ROH is pleased to announce that “The Mercenary” @TheFlipGordon has signed a new contract with ROH Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/7leU2nSqqk
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 25, 2020
