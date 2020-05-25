wrestling / News

Flip Gordon Signs New Contract With Ring of Honor

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Flip Gordon

In the debut episode of the new ROH digital series ‘Week to Week’, it was revealed that Flip Gordon has signed a new contract with Ring of Honor. The terms of the deal, including the length, were not revealed.

