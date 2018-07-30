Quantcast

 

Various News: Flip Gordon Signs New Contract With ROH, New Total Divas Teaser, Jado is Off The G1 28 Tour

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Flip Gordon

-According to Pwinsider.com, Flip Gordon recently signed a two-year deal with ROH that will keep him with the company through 2020. Unfortunately, he’s still not All In.

– NJPW posted the following today, confirming reports that Jado is injured and off of the rest of the G1 tour…

– Here is a preview for season 8 of Total Divas…

