Flip Gordon Trying to Work All In, His First Time Working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, More

Flip Gordon recently spoke with WrestleZone Radio about why All In is so important, working with NJPW, & more; here are the highlights…

On comparisons that have been made with him and other wrestlers: The one I hear a lot is AJ Styles. But I don’t really see that many similarities because I feel like I have my own type of style. If I had to say anybody I’d say I’m more similar to John Morrison.

On his first experience in Japan: I just tried to enjoy it. I tried to live in the moment, but it was really tough because I’m a really picky eater. So finding food when we were traveling was really difficult, and there were a lot of personal issues when I was over there as well. But it was a lot of fun, and I learned so much over there. The fans are so passionate, and I loved the style of wrestling, so I just tried to take it all in. I really hope I get to go back because I think if I went there, I would learn a substantial amount and I’d learn so much quicker.

On why All In is so important: I’d say it’s important to this business because, for the first time in ten years, a show other than a WWE show is selling 10,000 plus tickets. It’s showing how cool wrestling is again, and it’s showing that there is a way to be a professional wrestler without going to the machine. It’s really cool to see how passionate pro wrestling fans are, flying in from all these places to come to this one show and celebrate independent wrestling. That is why I wanna be on the show because the best of the best are gonna be there, and I believe I can hang with the best of the best.