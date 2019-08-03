Flip Gordon Explains Why Villain Enterprises Was the Perfect Fit for Him

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Flip Gordon for its WINCLY podcast. Gordon discussed why Villain Enterprises was the best fit for him as his first stable and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Flip Gordon on joining Villain Enterprises: “When I came in two years ago, there was a lot of stables but I never belonged to one. I was almost part of The ELITE but I was never actually part of The ELITE. So for the first time, this is my first stable. I am with Villain Enterprises and it’s the only stable I’ve ever been in. Right now we’re feuding with Life Blood; we’d love to feud with The Kingdom or anyone. I think Villain Enterprises is the top stable in ROH and I think we’re gonna dominate for some time to come.”

Gordon on his history with Marty Scurll and why the stable fits: “I think it’s just the perfect fit because me and Marty [Scurll] have a lot of history together. Marty’s building an army and what perfect fit than a former soldier, The Mercenary Flip Gordon. I have that [military] background and I have the anger and intensity that I can now put towards my matches which is gonna change my style a bit, but will help me long-term.”

Gordon on wanting to play a different character: “I wanna play a different character and be this Mercenary. I don’t just wanna be this flippy kid… Now I get the opportunity to do this under the Villain Enterprises umbrella.”

His thoughts on Brody King: “I love Brody King. For as big as he is, he moves like a small guy. He’s doing hurricaranas, Luche Libre, springboards; but he’s also a big dude who will pick you up and drop you on your head. So I’m just glad I’m on the same side as Brody King and not the opposite side.”

Gordon on PCO being fearless:“Dude is insane; he’s a monster. I’ve never seen somebody just sit up after some of the impact he takes. He got powerbombed to the outside and just sat up like it was nothing. I’ve learned so much just from the short time I’ve been around PCO and this guy literally is not human and he’s fearless. I’ve learned from the stories he’s told and the way he composes himself during matches. He’s almost like a general but on the apron he’s very soft spoken.”

Gordon on ROH being in a rebuilding phase and possibly doing more work in NJPW: “I’m not sure yet. I know ROH is in a re-building phase. Obviously we’re still partners with NJPW and Jeff Cobb is over there now for the G1. Last year when I was there for Best of Super Juniors, I felt I learned more in that three-and-a-half-week period than I did the whole rest of the year. So, missing out this year really hurts. I was expecting to get that experience again and I feel like I’m playing catch-up now.”