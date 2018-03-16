Flip Gordon Wants to Be Part of ‘All In,’ Talks Brandi Rhodes Angle

– Flip Gordon spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview discussing his desire to be part of the All In show and more. Highlights are below:

On being considered one of the fastest rising wrestling stars: “It’s kind of surreal because I went from being told I would never make it in this business to what some are considering, as you said, one of the fastest rising stars. I never take anything for granted because I love this so much and it could all be gone tomorrow. I’m just trying to enjoy the ride.”

On his loss to Hiromu Takahashi at ROH 16th Anniversary: “That’s part of the game and it happens. Hopefully I get invited to Super Juniors because maybe I can one up him there. Maybe I can get him again on his own home turf.”

On who he’d like to face on the NJPW roster: “Kota Ibushi.”

On why the Being The Elite crew is so hard on him: “I am not sure. Cody doesn’t like me for whatever reason and has been trying to make my life a living hell. The Bucks have actually warmed up to me. They see the good side. They see potential. The Young Bucks have actually been friends and mentors to me as of late. Even in Ring of Honor we’ve come together and been friends. It’s been really cool to see everything come about. Being The Elite has been a platform for me to build my character and show another side of me that you won’t necessarily see at an indie show or on ROH TV. It’s really cool because it takes our story lines to a whole other level.”

On if he thinks he will get to be a part of the All In show: “I hope so because I want to be All In more than anything. Obviously, I lost that opportunity when I lost to Cody (recently for a shot to be on the All In card) but I have a couple other ideas and ways I think I can be All In. I am strategizing, I’m going back to the drawing board and I’ve got to figure out what works best for me…Kenny may be an option. Obviously, Kenny and Cody have some heat. I don’t know if you saw but at 16th Anniversary Kenny came out dressed as Bury the Bear and attacked Cody after his match. Maybe Bury? Is nobody controlling Bury now? Was it Kenny Omega all along? Who knows. Brandi Rhodes might be an angle, I don’t know. Like I said, I have multiple angles and opportunities I am looking at. I just have to find out which one is going to be the easiest and smartest way to be All In.”

On if he is trying to be there as a “friend” for Brandi Rhodes or “more than a friend”: “Cody kicked Brandi and I had to go and check on her and make sure she was okay. I thought she was struggling in the ring on the latest episode of Ring of Honor so now I’m just trying to be a friend. Basically, Cody kicked her and didn’t care. I am just trying to be there as a friend. I am keeping it 100% professional. If she needs some help learning new moves like spring boards and flips then she knows I am here to help. I am here to help her. That’s just how it is.”