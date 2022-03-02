Flip Gordon Was Backstage At AEW Dynamite Recently, Note On If He Has Signed

Fightful Select reports that Flip Gordon was backstage at last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, although he hasn’t signed at this time. Several sources noted that Gordon was backstage. He later appeared on an episode of Being the Elite with The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and others. However, he told several people that he has not signed with the company. It was said that he “seemed to get along well” backstage.

Gordon was a regular on BTE before the end of 2018 when AEW started. He was still contracted to ROH at the time. Most ROH deals expired in January, although there were some that continue through March.