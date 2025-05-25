wrestling / News

Florida Governor Gets Booed at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ron DeSantis WWE State of Florida official portrait of governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in attendance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he got booed by the crowd. Tonight’s show is happening in Tampa. DeSantis was in attendance with his kids. In addition to booing, the crowd also chanted ‘you suck’ at him.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading