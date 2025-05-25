Florida Governor Gets Booed at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in attendance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he got booed by the crowd. Tonight’s show is happening in Tampa. DeSantis was in attendance with his kids. In addition to booing, the crowd also chanted ‘you suck’ at him.

