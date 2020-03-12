Florida Governor Calls For Ban On Public Events For 30 Days

The news is growing more dire for the possibility of Wrestlemania 36 happening in Tampa in a couple of weeks. PWInsider reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference that due to the Coronavirus, he is calling for all mass gatherings to be postponed or cancelled for the next thirty days. He said he doesn’t actually have the authority to cancel events or sports games, but he said the leagues and companies should to stop the spread of the virus. At this time, Wrestlemania, Wrestlecon, GCW The Collective and ROH, among others, all have events scheduled for the first week of April in Tampa.