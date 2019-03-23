Florida Independent Wrestler Arrested For Strangling Pregnant Stepmother

The Daily Commercial reports that Florida independent wrestler Ian Anselmo, who had been training as part of the Team Vision Dojo, has been arrested for strangling his pregnant stepmother to death. Sue Ellen Anselmo was declared dead at 2:04 PM after Ian called police and told them that he killed her at the Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando. She was taken to a local hospital and the next day, her mother said she was “incapacitated” and asked to be named the legal guardian of her children.

The State Attorney’s Office is now considering upgrading the second-degree attempting murder charge against Ian now that Sue Ellen has died.

Assistant State Attorney and prosecutor of the case Emily Curington said: “We’ll evaluate the case and make the appropriate filing decision.”

She also said that the arraignment date and deadline for charges is April 8. Options for the charge range from murder and manslaughter, but a decision won’t be made until she sees all the information.