Florida NXT Live Events This Weekend Have Been Cancelled

While Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa is still on as of today, this weekend’s NXT live events in the state of Florida were not so lucky. The local government in Venice, Florida cancelled tonight’s event, as it cancelled all upcoming events with an attendance of over 250 people for the next 30 days. Like everything else that’s been cancelled lately, this is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry announced that several events, including tomorrow’s NXT show, have also been cancelled. Here’s a press release:

Today during a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis strongly urged cities and counties to cancel or postpone mass gatherings. In light of his announcement, the city of Daytona Beach will take preventative measures to protect our community from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, also known as the coronavirus, by canceling the following events:

– NXT wrestling at Midtown Community Center – Saturday, March 14

– The Color Purple performance at the Peabody Auditorium – Monday, March 16

– Easter Beach Run – Saturday, April 4

– Senior Oasis meetings at community centers for the next two weeks.

We are continuing to monitor developments with COVID-19 and the list of cancelations may be expanded. A public/media notice is currently being drafted and will be widely distributed tomorrow. Details will include refund information for the ticketed events.

We have established a COVID-19 informational page on our city website with links to resources for residents to learn how to protect themselves from exposure.