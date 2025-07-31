wrestling / News
Florida To Recognize ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ Tomorrow
Florida is proclaiming August 1st as Hulk Hogan Day following the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing last week. As noted, Hogan passed away last Thursday at the age of 71. Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that tomorrow, the first of August, will be “Hulk Hogan Day” with both the US and Florida state flags flown at half-staff at the state capitol in Tallahassee and government buildings in Pinellas County.
DeSantis wrote on Twitter:
“In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as “Hulk Hogan Day” in Florida.
Rest in peace, brother.”
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 31, 2025
