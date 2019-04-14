Cary Silkin Thinks ‘Anything’s Possible’ Regarding ROH Working With AEW in the Future

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former ROH owner Cary Silkin for the WINCLY podcast. Silkin discussed ROH possibly working with AEW in the future and more. Below are some highlights.

Silkin on if AEW and ROH could ever work together: “Listen, you’ve been watching this stuff long enough, and been covering it long enough, and been a fan long enough [to know] anything’s possible. So, maybe it’s not really in the cards at the moment because people’s feelings might be a certain way. I would think maybe six months from now or a year from now, the whole thing could be different. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Silkin on Marty Scurll signing with ROH instead of going to AEW: “[Marty Scurll] was buddies with the crew that left. He signed with Ring of Honor and his attitude’s good. I mean, would he have liked to have went with those guys? I’m not that close with him; he might have been. The point is, he’s more than happy staying and he’s more than happy contributing. The Villain Enterprise thing: at first, when I saw it, I’m like, ‘Hmm?’ But, it worked, and he’s really good. He’s really magnetic and I’m just happy he’s still a part of Ring of Honor.”

His thoughts on PCO: “I didn’t know what to expect [with PCO]. I mean, I don’t look at all these videos. I’ll go on Twitter but I’m not glued to Twitter. I’ll check your site or Mike Johnson’s site, but I’m not glued to these websites. And I knew that PCO was suddenly, like, becoming this internet sensation. Did I do any research about him? Not really. And when he showed up, turns out when I said hello to him, he knew that I was friends with Bushwhacker Luke and he worked for Luke in Puerto Rico. I just wanted to see what he could do and holy sh–! I mean, you saw that match with him and Brody King against The Briscoes. It’s ridiculous! The guy, he’s close to my age, he’s nine years younger than me but Jesus Christ!”