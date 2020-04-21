Former WWE Superstars & Women’s Wrestling Legends Come Together to Thank Frontline Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic (Pics)

– A number of women’s wrestling legends have come together for a little Instagram project to thank the frontline healthcare workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. The message was posted on Instagram by WWE’s Mickie James, former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson, and former Impact and WWE Superstar Lisa Marie (aka Victoria). You can check out their message below, which reads, “Thank you to our frontline workers. They are the real superstars. #StayHome.”

The photo collage features Lilian Garcia, Lita, Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle, Lisa Marie, Molly Holly, Christy Hemme and Gail Kim. Torrie Wilson wrote in the caption for the image, “The #GoldenEra ladies have a message for our frontline workers who are working tirelessly supporting their communities.”

Meanwhile, Mickie James wrote: “I hope you all are safe & smiling from home during all this uncertainty. One thing is for certain, that’s the tireless efforts by our frontline workers for keeping us as safe and healthy as possible. The #GoldenEra ladies have a special message for you all. Thank you for all you do and for always being so selfless. Thank you for always and unapologetically to putting others lives & your communities first. We are so grateful. You are all #heros #thankyou #stayhome #socialdistancing #healthcareheros #quarantine #isolatedtogether #covid #covi̇d19”