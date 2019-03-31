Foot Locker Releases New Kofi Kingston and Sasha Banks-Inspired Merchandise

– Foot Locker has released new shows inspired by Kofi Kingston and Sasha Banks. Banks and Kingson shared to social media revealing the design of the shoes, which you can see below.

Banks’ shoes will launch exclusively at FootLocker.com on April 14t and are part of the Fila x WWE line, while Kingston’s are a limited edition with only 483 pairs available, in honor of New Day’s 483-day Raw Tag Team Championship reign. Banks’ shows will be launching on April 4th, and New Day’s will be released on April 5th.

I can’t believe I have my own shoe @footlocker @FILAUSA next makeup 😍❤️😩🙏🏾🙌🏾 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 31, 2019

twitter.com/SashaBanksWWE/status/1112151449352441856