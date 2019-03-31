wrestling / News
Foot Locker Releases New Kofi Kingston and Sasha Banks-Inspired Merchandise
March 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Foot Locker has released new shows inspired by Kofi Kingston and Sasha Banks. Banks and Kingson shared to social media revealing the design of the shoes, which you can see below.
Banks’ shoes will launch exclusively at FootLocker.com on April 14t and are part of the Fila x WWE line, while Kingston’s are a limited edition with only 483 pairs available, in honor of New Day’s 483-day Raw Tag Team Championship reign. Banks’ shows will be launching on April 4th, and New Day’s will be released on April 5th.
I can’t believe I have my own shoe @footlocker @FILAUSA next makeup 😍❤️😩🙏🏾🙌🏾
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 31, 2019
twitter.com/SashaBanksWWE/status/1112151449352441856
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman (Pic)
- AIW Owner Reveals Hilarious Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle
- Latest On WrestleMania Plans for John Cena and Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Match
- WWE Attempting To Block Independent Wrestling From Tampa Area During Wrestlemania Weekend Next Year