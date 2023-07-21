Footage of Being the Elite Featured In Cody Rhodes Documentary

As previously reported, Peacock will debut a new two-hour Cody Rhodes documentary on July 31, with narration from Stephen Amell. The documentary looks at his WWE departure in 2016 and his eventual return. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the documentary will feature footage from Being the Elite, covering All In and Rhodes signing his AEW contract. Both Nick and Matt Jackson gave permission to use the footage from BTE.

There was no footage of Rhodes in AEW. Several people interviewed did talk “a lot” about AEW, but it remains to be seen if it makes the final cut. It’s unlikely Rhodes will talk about why he left the company, as he made a deal with Tony Khan that both parties would keep that quiet. They do talk about his contract ending and the process of working on a renewal before WWE made overtures to him. That included a call from Bruce Prichard and a personal visit from Vince McMahon. Rhodes didn’t leave AEW and commit to WWE until February 2022.