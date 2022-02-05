Footage of Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Appearance Aired On Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling aired some footage of Mickie James’ appearance at the Royal Rumble on last night’s show. Thursday’s episode saw Tom Hannifan recap James’ appearance in the women’s Rumble from WWE’s PPV and you can see a clip of it below.

James entered the Rumble at #20, bringing the Knockouts Championship with her to the ring and being billed as the Impact Knockouts Champion. She lasted about 12 minutes before she was eliminated by Lita.