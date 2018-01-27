 

Footage of Minoru Suzuki’s IWGP Intercontinental Title Win at NJPW New Beginning

January 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– At lastnight’s NJPW: New Beginning in Sapporo, Japan, Minoru Suzuki was victorious over Hiroshi Tanahashi and won the IWGP Intercontinental title. Some footage and brief clips of Suzuki’s win and post-match celebration have been posted on Twitter, as well as clip of the match, which you can see below.

You can check out 411’s own live coverage and full results for the event RIGHT HERE.

