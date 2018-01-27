Footage of Minoru Suzuki’s IWGP Intercontinental Title Win at NJPW New Beginning

– At lastnight’s NJPW: New Beginning in Sapporo, Japan, Minoru Suzuki was victorious over Hiroshi Tanahashi and won the IWGP Intercontinental title. Some footage and brief clips of Suzuki’s win and post-match celebration have been posted on Twitter, as well as clip of the match, which you can see below.

The IWGP Intercontinental Championship hangs in the balance as New Japan's Ace @tanahashi1_100 battles against the tenacious @suzuki_D_minoru ! Who will emerge victorious?! Watch VOD▷https://t.co/aVfsA3158z#NJNBG #NJPWWorld pic.twitter.com/3Q5bfH5MWL — njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 27, 2018