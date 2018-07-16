Quantcast

 

Various News: Footage of David Arquette’s Return to Wrestling, Andrade Almas Comments on Extreme Rules Win, Footage of Ronda Rousey Getting Involved at Extreme Rules

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
David Arquette WCW David Arquette's

– David Arquette made his return to the ring on Sunday in Southern California, but was unable to pick-up a win against RJ City….

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, featuring Ronda Rousey getting involved in the Raw women’s title match…

– Andrade Almas defeated Sin Cara on last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV pre-show. Post match, Zelina Vega said that Almas is the future of Smackdown and something a lot bigger than Sin Cara is next for him.

