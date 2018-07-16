Various News: Footage of David Arquette’s Return to Wrestling, Andrade Almas Comments on Extreme Rules Win, Footage of Ronda Rousey Getting Involved at Extreme Rules

– David Arquette made his return to the ring on Sunday in Southern California, but was unable to pick-up a win against RJ City….

I love and respect all of you wrestling fans. To the wrestlers – for the first time tonight I felt like I was one of you – @RicFlairNatrBoy once told the boys at the bar I was and tonight the boys back stage treated like it. Thank you all I’m proud to be both a fan & “one of us” pic.twitter.com/A0X4K0tuHL — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) July 16, 2018

I pinned David Arquette. — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 16, 2018

I tried my best but @RJCity1 simply cheated. What are you @RJCity1 a piece of shit or something? https://t.co/EeSasta3Sn — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) July 16, 2018

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, featuring Ronda Rousey getting involved in the Raw women’s title match…

– Andrade Almas defeated Sin Cara on last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV pre-show. Post match, Zelina Vega said that Almas is the future of Smackdown and something a lot bigger than Sin Cara is next for him.