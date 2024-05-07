Footage Of Ric Flair Incident At Florida Restaurant Surfaces

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to share his experience at Piesonas in Florida and now footage is out of it.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he was asked to leave the restaurant after spending a substantial amount of $1500 on a meal. The reason behind this incident was apparently an issue he had with the kitchen manager, who took an extended amount of time in the bathroom.

Piesonas co-owner, Jerry Roberts, confirmed that the decision to ask Ric Flair to leave was justified and the circumstances were quite evident.

Video of the incident has now been made available via TikTok yesterday where Flair insulted the man before telling a woman who worked at the restaurant to give herself a $1,000 tip. Check it out below: