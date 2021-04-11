WWE News: Footage of Sasha Banks Reacting to Bianca Belair’s Title Win, AJ Styles Comments on WrestleMania Win

– Sasha Banks may have lost her match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, but footage captured from ringside showed she wasn’t exactly mad at the loss. Several people posted video of Banks at ringside trying to hide her excitement at Belair’s win. You can see that video below:

Look at Sasha Banks struggling to hide her joy while selling at ringside as Bianca Belair celebrated her victory in the ring. The smile says it all. Amazing. ❤️pic.twitter.com/y8zMmH4LJc — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 11, 2021

– AJ Styles is officially a Grand Slam Champion in WWE after he and Omos won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37, and he took to Twitter to react. Styles and Omos defeated The New Day to win the Raw Tag Team Champions, giving Styles the relatively rare achievement of winning a World/WWE Title, both the Intercontinental and United States Titles, and a tag team title within the company.

Styles posted to Twitter after the match, writing: