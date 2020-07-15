wrestling / News
WWE News: Football Club Uses Triple H’s Entrance Theme, Cesaro and Xavier Woods Play Watch Dogs: Legion
– The Arsenal Football Club came out to Triple H’s entrance theme during a recent game. You can see the clip of the team coming out for the second half of their game to “The Game” below:
Triple H >> WWE 😂
#ARSLIV
ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
Just Follow the Main Account @Faster__Goal pic.twitter.com/kTyQVFcr8Q
— GOAL24 (@GOALLLL21) July 15, 2020
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is online, with Cesaro and Xavier Woods playing Watch Dogs: Legion:
