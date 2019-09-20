wrestling / News
Various News: Former College Football Player Makes Debut At NXT Event, Updated NJPW Young Lion Cup Standings, Von Erichs Visit Former Sportatorium Site
– Former University of Maryland football player and Army veteran Tehuti Miles made his debut at last night’s NXT live event in Daytona, where he lost a match to Cameron Grimes. He signed with WWE last month.
We have the NXT debut of Tehuti Miles who faced Cameron Grimes.
Tag him if you know his @ please! pic.twitter.com/W0vBec62w8
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 20, 2019
#NXTDaytona those are some badass shoes, debut of tuhuti miles. @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kuoLaW2SYl
— Mathew Beane (@aepod) September 19, 2019
– After the latest NJPW Road to Destruction show, here are the updated Young Lion Cup standings:
Ren Narita (5-1), 10 pts.
Shota Umino (5-1), 10 pts.
Karl Fredericks (5-1), 10 pts.
Alex Coughlin (4-3), 8 pts.
Clark Connors (3-3), 6 pts.
Yota Tsuji (2-5), 4 pts.
Michael Richards (1-6), 2 pts.
Yuya Uemura (1-6), 2 pts.
– Major League Wrestling has released a video of Kevin, Marshall and Ross Von Erich visiting the location where the Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas used to be.
