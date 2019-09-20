Various News: Former College Football Player Makes Debut At NXT Event, Updated NJPW Young Lion Cup Standings, Von Erichs Visit Former Sportatorium Site

– Former University of Maryland football player and Army veteran Tehuti Miles made his debut at last night’s NXT live event in Daytona, where he lost a match to Cameron Grimes. He signed with WWE last month.

We have the NXT debut of Tehuti Miles who faced Cameron Grimes. Tag him if you know his @ please! pic.twitter.com/W0vBec62w8 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 20, 2019

– After the latest NJPW Road to Destruction show, here are the updated Young Lion Cup standings:

Ren Narita (5-1), 10 pts.

Shota Umino (5-1), 10 pts.

Karl Fredericks (5-1), 10 pts.

Alex Coughlin (4-3), 8 pts.

Clark Connors (3-3), 6 pts.

Yota Tsuji (2-5), 4 pts.

Michael Richards (1-6), 2 pts.

Yuya Uemura (1-6), 2 pts.

– Major League Wrestling has released a video of Kevin, Marshall and Ross Von Erich visiting the location where the Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas used to be.