AEW News: Details On Forbidden Door in Long Island, Speculation On Wrestledream in Washington, Note on Mercedes Mone at Last Night’s Dynamite

– PWInsider reports that even though Forbidden Door was moved to the UBS Arena in Long Island, there are still plans for AEW to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium this year. A year ago, there was a plan for a PPV at the venue, but it will likely be a TV taping this fall.

As for Forbidden Door, the plan is to use NJPW, STARDOM and CMLL wrestlers.

– Mercedes Mone is still set to have her first match at AEW Double or Nothing. The attack angle was done as the start of her storyline for that show.

– AEW announced earlier today that Wrestledream will happen in Tacoma, Washington this year. Some have wondered if that could be where Bryan Danielson’s retirement match happens, but here is currently no plan for that at this time. Danielson has already said this is his last year wrestling full-time.