Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet for next week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday that the match will take place on next week’s show, with the winner earning an AEW World Championship match at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.

Competitors have yet to be confirmed, but it was noted that international stars will appear in the match. Dynamite airs next Wednesday and airs live on TNT.