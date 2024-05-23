wrestling / News
Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 22, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet for next week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday that the match will take place on next week’s show, with the winner earning an AEW World Championship match at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.
Competitors have yet to be confirmed, but it was noted that international stars will appear in the match. Dynamite airs next Wednesday and airs live on TNT.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Possible New Matchup for AEW Double or Nothing
- Backstage AEW Notes, Updates on Miro & Tay Melo, Darby Allin’s Recent Return
- Kevin Nash Discusses Missing WCW Starrcade ’97, Fearing He Was Having a Heart Attack
- Jake Roberts Believes Vince McMahon Could Launch A New Wrestling Promotion