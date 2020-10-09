Foreign NJPW Talent Likely To Remain In Japan Through January

For this year’s G1, several wrestlers that had been absent during the pandemic returned, including Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay, Gabriel Kidd, Juice Robinson, KENTA and Jay White. All of the wrestlers had been gone because of COVID travel restrictions, as they all lived outside of Japan. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at least most of the talent are expected to remain in the country until after Wrestle Kingdom in January. It’s possible that some will go home briefly after the show in Budokan, but will come back and quarantine after Christmas to be ready for the show at the Tokyo Dome.