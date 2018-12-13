Forgotten Sons Discuss The Reasons For Their Formation, Why They’re a Threat

– The Forgotten Sons spoke with WWE.com about their formation, why they’re a threat and more. Highlights are below:

Jason Ryker on how the Forgotten Sons came to be: “Three men. Same frustrations. A so-called American “promise.” A promise that by doing the right thing, working hard and showing up on time, you will achieve everything you ever dreamed of. It’s a complete lie. The promise was tossed aside, cast out and forgotten. The three of us realized we all have the same ideals and goals here in NXT. We know we are unstoppable as a unit and we will not let anyone forget us again.”

Steve Cutler on what motivated him to get behind the Sons: “I pride myself on being self-motivated. I’m not here in NXT for mediocrity. Most people want to look back on a career and see a beautiful path that they left behind. I want to leave a path of destruction behind me. I want to look back and smile knowing I did it my way. With the three of us, we’ll leave a lasting legacy of destruction that will be remembered.”

Wesley Blake on his motivations: “What has motivated me is frustration. It’s frustrating that you’re giving me a Q&A because I was passed over and overlooked. Now you want to ask me about motivation, like I’m supposed to give an inspirational quote to help others?! I don’t want to help others! I want to help us, The Forgotten Sons.”

Ryker on why the Sons are a threat to NXT: “The Forgotten Sons have nothing to lose. And we have no mercy. We are a unit, a brotherhood with unsettling motivations. You’ll see.”