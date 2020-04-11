wrestling / News
Forgotten Sons Make Debut on Smackdown (Video)
The Forgotten Sons have moved to Friday nights, making their debut on tonight’s Smackdown. During tonight’s episode, Steve Cutler, Wesley Black and Jaxon Ryker appeared and faced Lucha House Party, proving victorious. You can see some highlights from the match below.
Black and Cutler have been a team under the name since 2017 on NXT, albeit at live events. Ryder joined the group and they appeared on NXT in August of 2018.
.@SteveCutlerWWE is taking it right to @LuchadorLD as The #ForgottenSons make their DEBUT on #SmackDown!@TheWWEBlake @JaxsonRykerWWE pic.twitter.com/Kc2rr0Q31Y
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020
KING OF THE ROPES!#SmackDown @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/GQJsvvzxdD
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020
You will 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 The #ForgottenSons in their #SmackDown in-ring debut.@JaxsonRykerWWE @TheWWEBlake @SteveCutlerWWE @LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik pic.twitter.com/kDs6kCy9Y1
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020
