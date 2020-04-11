Forgotten Sons Make Debut on Smackdown (Video)

The Forgotten Sons have moved to Friday nights, making their debut on tonight’s Smackdown. During tonight’s episode, Steve Cutler, Wesley Black and Jaxon Ryker appeared and faced Lucha House Party, proving victorious. You can see some highlights from the match below.

Black and Cutler have been a team under the name since 2017 on NXT, albeit at live events. Ryder joined the group and they appeared on NXT in August of 2018.