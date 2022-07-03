wrestling / News
Former AEW Wrestler Makes Impact Debut At Tonight’s Tapings (SPOILERS)
July 2, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful reports that a former AEW wrestler made their Impact Wrestling debut at tonight’s TV tapings. That wrestler is Alan Angels, who departed AEW after his contract expired earlier this week.
Angels faced X-Division champion ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey in a title match, but came up short. After the match, both men were attacked by Violent by Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner.
