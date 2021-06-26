Former Aleister Black Reveals New Sponsorship Deal

In a post on Twitter, Tommy End, the former Aleister Black, revealed that he has signed a sponsorship deal with Hayabusa Combat.

He wrote: “Only have so many characters that I can type but as of today I am officially sponsored by @hayabusacombat. Which ironically was the name of one of my favorite wrestler growing up. More to come as I will give some cool stuff away for you hip kids that hit bags and pads.”