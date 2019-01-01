Former CFL Star Marco Iannuzzi Says He’s Joining WWE This Year

– Former Canadian Football League star Marco Iannuzzi says that he plans to join WWE this year. Iannuzzi, who played with the CB Lions until retiring last year, posted to Facebook stating, “Joining the WWE in 2019, what should my #WWE name be?”

Iannuzzi said when asked if he was serious, “Yes.” There’s no word that he’s been signed by the company, and he has not been reported or revealed as an attendee at a WWE tryout, so it is likely he simply means to set his sights on joining the company. You can see his post below: