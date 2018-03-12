Former Champion Set To Return For ‘Greatest Royal Rumble Ever’ (SPOILERS)

As we reported earlier today, WWE is making the “Greatest Royal Rumble” in Saudi Arabia a major priority. PWInsider reports that former WWE champion Chris Jericho will return for the event, adding to a list of talent that includes John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. It’s unknown if this will be one night only or part of a longer return for Jericho. His last appearance was at RAW 25 and he hasn’t wrestled for WWE since July of last year. He did, however, make several appearances for NJPW.

Jericho’s tour with Fozzy ends with a show in New Hampshire on April 8, the same day as Wrestlemania. After that, he would be free for WWE dates. The 50-man Rumble happens on April 27.