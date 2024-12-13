Former Champion Signs New Deal With TNA Wrestling, Set For this Weekend’s Events (SPOILERS)

A former champion is set to return to TNA Wrestling and could do so as soon as tonight at their Final Resolution event. PWInsider reports that former TNA Knockouts and World champion Tessa Blanchard signed a new deal and was flown into Atlanta yesterday to take part in their weekend events. That includes Final Resolution tonight and tomorrow’s TV tapings.

It’s believed that Blanchard will work with Jordynne Grace starting out, but that isn’t confirmed. Grace is set to face Rosemary tonight and her deal is up in early 2025. There had been talks about bringing Blanchard back months ago, four years after she was let go back in 2020.

Blanchard’s contract expired heading into Slammiversary 2020. She was living in Mexico at the time, during the COVID-19 pandemic. TNA thought they could extend her contract to add time when she was away from the company, in order to get her back to drop the World title. Negotiations stalled and Blanchard didn’t send in promos for TV, so TNA stripped her of the title and refused to bring her back. However, that was when Scott D’Amore was in charge, and TNA has new management now.