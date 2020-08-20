wrestling / News
Former CMLL Ring Announcer Armando Gaytan Passes Away at 76
Legendary CMLL ring announcer Armando Gaytan has passed away. CMLL has announced that Gaytan, who was the voice of CMLL for years, passed away at the age of 76.
Gaytan was the voice of the company until 2009, when he left to join Perro Aquayo Jr’s Perros del Mal promotion. CMLL’s post reads:
“CMLL joins the pain suffered by the family of Mr. Armando Gaytan, better known as “Mucha Crema,” who was a ring announcer and for various years, was adorning various roles of this organization with his grand style.”
Cinta De Oro, the former Sin Cara, posted to Twitter to react to the news. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Gaytan.
⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ, ARMANDO GAYTAN ⚫
El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia del Sr. Armando Gaytan, mejor conocido como "Mucha Crema" quien fungió como anunciador durante varios años engalanando con su gran estilo las diversas funciones de esta organización. pic.twitter.com/amrEApVQ5F
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 20, 2020
Triste noticia para todos los que amamos este gran deporte. 😞
Lamentablemente falleció el Señor Armando Gaytan mejor conocido como el Mucha Crema. 🙏🏼#QEPD pic.twitter.com/VMTPzwT9O9
— CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) August 20, 2020
