– PWInsider reports that 24-year-old Atrilleon “Trill” Williams will be among the athletes at this weekend’s WWE tryouts at SummerSlam Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Williams is a former college football player for the University of Syracuse.

Williams was previously signed to the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, but he never played for either team. More details on how to attend the WWE SummerSlam Tryouts are available HERE. This will be the first time WWE is allowing fans to attend the tryouts.