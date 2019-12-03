– PWInsider reports producer/creative member Chris DeJoseph will be returning to WWE. The news comes hours after it was reported DeJoseph was leaving MLW from his position as an executive producer.

DeJoseph, who appeared on WWE television as Big Dick Johnson, previously worked as a Senior Writer/Producer for WWE from 2004 to 2010. He was reportedly in talks with WWE before signing a deal with MLW. He spent just over a month in MLW and is expected to start with WWE by the end of the month.