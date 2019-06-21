Former Denver Bronco To Be Part Of XFL Summer Showcase

The XFL has announced that former Denver Bronco Rahim Moore will be part of the Summer Showcase tryouts today at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Former 2nd round pick and @UCLAFootball stand out Rahim Moore will be putting his talents on display in front of #XFL coaches and scouts at tomorrow's @XFLLosAngeles Summer Showcase. pic.twitter.com/4Woi1H4V5F — XFL (@xfl2020) June 20, 2019

Moore was picked in the second round (45th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft after originally playing for the UCLA Bruins for Rick Neuheisel. In his freshman year, he had 60 tackles and was named a member of the Rivals.com All-Pac-10 Freshman team. As a safety, he was a multiple-time All-American before his NFL career. He was with the Broncos from 2011 to 2014, playing in 57 games and getting over 198 tackles. He moved on to sign a three year deal with the Houston Texas in 2015 but only played seven games. Then he joined the practice squads for the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, and was last seen as part of the Arizona Hotshots for the AAF.

The Showcase tryouts include training exercises like a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. The XFL will return in February 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.