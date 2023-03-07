Former ECW Home Venue Slated For Demolition

According to a new report from PWInsider, Philadelphia’s erstwhile Chestnut Cabaret nightclub has been scheduled for demolition to make way for a new retail/office space structure. The venue, currently renamed Blockey’s, was home to ECW events beginning in 1992 before the promotion eventually moved to the ECW Arena officially. Tod Gordon, ECW founder, was contacted for comment in regard to the tearing down of the premeses. “The Chestnut Cabaret was a small intimate club, not much larger that the Sports Bar we began in, but it did offer better chairs, lighting, and an actual dressing room,” Gordon stated. “Even though we only ran there for less than six months, I actually have some great memories from the shows we held there. JT Smith got hired to work at Carver W. Reed right out of something that happened at a show there. Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka teamed up with Ivan Koloff to pull a hilarious rib on one of the young workers. It’s a classic story and both the aforementioned are told in detail in my upcoming book. So I’ll raise a toast to what turned out to be a memorable venue that was important in our infancy.”