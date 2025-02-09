Former ECW Referee Announces Retirement

Former ECW referee John Finegan has announced that he will retire this May, with his last show at the former ECW arena.

He wrote: “Well the time has come. I will be reffing my final two shows ever in 2025. March 22 in Morganville NJ at The 2025 Super 8 and May 3rd for TWA’s One and Done at the world famous ECW Arena! #wrestling #WWE #ECW”