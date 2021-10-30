wrestling / News

Former Erick Rowan Appears On Game Show You Bet Your Life

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Former WWE wrestler Erick Rowan, real name Joseph Ruud, appeared on the comedy game show You Bet Your Life yesterday. The series is hosted by Jay Leno. Rowan said that he started wrestling after he quit college in 2002 or 2003, before he was signed by WWE. They mentioned that he had the shortest Wrestlemania match of all time, a loss to The Rock. Ruud and his partner won $5,500 answering trivia questions about Pittsburgh.

