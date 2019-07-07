Former Florida Ring Announcer Shannon Rose Passes Away

PWInsider reports that former Florida ring announcer Shannon Rose passed away yesterday. He has had health issues over recent years and dealt with muscular dystrophy for most of his life.

Rose’s career started as a teenager when he joined a local public access show about wrestling. Gordon Solie and Dusty Rhodes then gave him a chance to be a ring announcer when he met them through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He then began working for Championship Wrestling from Florida and named “The Voice of Florida Wrestling”, appearing for NWA, ECW, IPW: Hardcore and more. He even worked as a referee and an in-ring wrestler. He launched several wrestling websites and promoted Florida promotions. He worked in radio for a long time and played a ring announcer in an EA Sports MMA game in 2010. In 2007, he founded Eclectic Media Productions and promoted clients like authors and charity organizations.

His family said in a statement: “Shannon Rose was called home by our Father on July 5, 2019, where his spirit beams with light. Shannon was anointed a selfless survivor during his time with us, constantly defying scientific boundaries associated with MS, and serving as a constant reminder of God’s miraculous strength that is within us ALL. Shannon centered himself on serving others, always sharing his story of faith, leaving those around him with the same hope God instilled within him — that despite all obstacles, you can accomplish all. Shannon’s spirit remains in uplift surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Shannon’s Purposeful-filled Life is to follow shortly and plans will be made publicly. Thank you all for the imprints you have left on Shannon’s Soul. God Bless.

411 would like to give our condolences to his friends, family and fans.